PubClub.com, MenWhoBlog host a virtual happy hour for Cinco de Mayo

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The bars are closed but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a Happy Hour during this stay-at-home Cinco de Mayo.

MenWho Blog and PubClub.com hosted a virtual happy hour for today’s Cinco de Mayo celebration.

Live music was provided during this virtual party along with a featured bartender teaching viewers how to make a variety of tequila drinks.