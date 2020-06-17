Public Art Vison for San Diego’s East Village

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The I.D.E.A. District is a 93-acre sustainable, mixed-use development in Downtown San Diego’s East Village neighborhood that is driven by a design and technology jobs cluster. The District is a living laboratory that fosters creative and collaborative energy in innovation, design, education, and the arts.

This is the philosophy of artist Pete Garcia, who is also a founder of I.D.E.A Partners, LLC. Garcia and his partner, David Malmuth, formed the development firm 10 years ago with the dream of bringing their I.D.E.A concept to the Downtown’s East Village

“Innovation lies at the edge of your field. So if you push yourself to get involved in additional projects outside your normal profession, then innovation will find you,” said Garcia.

I.D.E.A. is an acronym which stands for Innovation + Design + Education + Arts.