Public comment period opens up for SVP placement in Rancho Bernardo

RANCHO BERNARDO (KUSI) – Rancho Bernardo residents are voicing their opinions against a possible SVP placement in their neighborhood.

The public comment period has begun and will continue until October 14th. Rancho Bernardo resident Channing Hughes is spreading the word to community members, who don’t know a Sexually Violent Predator could move into their neighborhood. Hughes has been passing flyers across the community. She was shocked some residents had no idea any of this was happening, but said she was happy to inform those who weren’t in the know.

Concerned citizens have also reached out to the owner of the home the SVP might be placed. He has rejected their calls, saying it is up to the courts to decide. A hearing for the matter is set for Oct. 29th.