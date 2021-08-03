Public Safety officials sound alarm amid increase in criminal behavior

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Public safety officials are sounding the alarm about what they describe as an increase in criminal behavior.

Chula Vista Police Department Lt. Dan Peak joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss this increase and what actions are being taken to combat it.

Gun violence is rising all over the nation, and San Diego County is not exempt, Lt. Peak explained.

Ghost guns, which are increasingly popular in the County, are a huge problem for the police as they are unregistered and often put together at home.

Because they are unregistered, ghost guns cannot be traced.

Lt. Peak advises everyone to be more aware of their surroundings.

Oftentimes people are now “knee-deep” in their phones, Lt. Peak said, thus, putting themselves in danger.

Always park in a well-lit area with other people around, Lt. Peak added.