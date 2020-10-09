Public Square Coffee House reopens in La Mesa

A popular coffee shop in La Mesa has been closed since the initial orders to close back in March. Public Square Coffee House in La Mesa posted videos to their Instagram talking about how they were waiting to open until it was safe.

They surprised local fans with the news last month that they had acquired the shop behind them and have expanded and now will be roasting coffee on site. Flash forward to October 1st, when they announced they would finally reopen. The coffee shop prides itself on being more than just a coffee shop: Everything from the family owned business, is made from scratch.