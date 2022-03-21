Public Watchdogs investigates California oil refineries alleged price gouging

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the average cost of gas in California nearing $6/gallon, one advocacy group is taking it upon themselves to look into the possibility of price gouging by California oil refineries.

The average price has risen $1.178 during the streak, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 15.6 cents more than one week ago, $1.178 higher than one month ago and $2.002 greater than one year ago.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Charles Langley with Public Watchdogs, to talk about exposing the illegal alleged price gouging.

You can get more information and tools provided by Public Watch Dogs HERE

