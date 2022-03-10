Public Watchdogs releases analysis on possible gas price gouging





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Public Watchdogs” recently released an analysis on the rising cost of gas — raising serious questions about price gouging.

Charles Larngley, the Executive Director of the nonprofit, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to break down their analysis.

“I think the fastest way we could drop gas prices right now, as in tomorrow, would be for the California attorney general to announce an investigation into price fixing,” Langley said. “That’s a threat that has teeth and it would immediately have an impact on the price of gasoline because historically, gas prices have always dropped immediately after the attorney general starts to investigate the industry,” he added.