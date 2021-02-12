Public Watchdogs to meet with Nuclear Regulatory Commission Petition Review Board

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Public Watchdogs were set to argue before the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) Petition Review Board Thursday that the NRC must honor the non-profit’s request to make “Demands for Information” (DFIs) to the San Ononfre Nuclear Generating Station but the meeting was canceled and will be rescheduled.

At issue is the safety of “spent” nuclear fuel canisters at the failed San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS), where 3.6 million pounds of deadly radioactive nuclear waste is stranded 108 feet from the Pacific Ocean in 73 thin-walled stainless steel containers. The “used up fuel” Spent Nuclear Fuel (SNF) is lethal for at least 250,00 years, and is being stored in containers that are only guaranteed to last 25-years.

Executive Director, Public Watchdogs, Charles Langley, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss why the meeting was cancelled what’s going on, and any SONGS updates.