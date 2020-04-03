Public workers scramble to comply with County order to wear face covers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – All San Diego stores still open and serving the public will scramble Friday to comply with San Diego County’s amended public health orders — requiring all employees who work in essential business and interact with the public to wear facial covering — which go into effect at midnight Friday evening.

These industries include pharmacies, grocery stores and gas stations.

The California Grocers Associated sought guidance from County officials Thursday on how grocery stores are suppose to acquire face masks for their employees with such short notice, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Thursday.

“The safety of our employees and customers is always our first priority, and even more so during this health crisis,” Ron Fong, president and CEO of the California Grocers Association, said in a statement Thursday. “With such short notice given by San Diego County, grocery companies will be scrambling to be in compliance by Saturday’s deadline. We look forward to hearing from the County quickly on how it will support grocers securing appropriate face coverings for all its workers by April 4.”

San Diego County health officials revised the public health orders on Thursday, which also shut down park and beach parking lots throughout the region. Any park or beach still open in the county must close parking lots, making the space accessible only for local residents who can walk there. County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten also said that all group activities such as basketball and volleyball were prohibited. Activities such as walking, hiking and bike-riding will still be permitted.

Further orders include businesses remaining open that serve the public must now post social distancing and sanitization guidelines near the entrance of their business by the end of the day Tuesday, April 7 and a recommendation that anyone who leaves their home for any essential purpose should wear a facial covering — a bandana, scarf, homemade mask, etc. — while maintaining social distancing. These coverings should not be medical-grade masks, officials said.

The order for certain workers to wear face covering, and the recommendation that all San Diego residents wear them when leaving their home, comes after health experts revised the value of face masks. Previously, the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not recommend wearing a mask, unless a person was sick. But the CDC has reviewed this as new data showed that up to 25 percent of infected people may not have symptoms, but could be transmitting the virus.

The number of global COVID-19 cases crossed the million case milestone Thursday, and locally health officials confirmed 117 new cases and one death related to the illness in the county.

A Rancho Bernardo postal officer worker tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Postal Service said Thursday. The staffer work at the annex at 16960 Bernardo Center Drive. The agency said it has increased cleaning protocols in a statement released Thursday. No further information about the work was given.

The death of a 98-year-old woman raises the county’s mortality related to the illness to 16 people. There have now been 966 cases in the county, 181 of which have been hospitalized. Seventy have been sent to intensive care.

“We will clearly have over 1,000 cases tomorrow,” said Dr. Eric McDonald, the county’s medical director of epidemiology. “If you do have to go out, treat others as if they have COVID and remain socially distant. They should be treating you like you have it too.”

Starting April 4th, employees of gas stations, pharmacies, grocery/convenience stores and restaurants must wear masks or face coverings while at work. To report a violation of the County Public Health Order https://t.co/RIJOWFDFhx, call 2-1-1 or visit https://t.co/IB7AdzhXMy. pic.twitter.com/GtzErkF51v — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 3, 2020