PublicSq. app launches new feature to connect users with anti-vax mandate businesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – App and website PublicSq. seeks to help its users connect to other businesses that oppose vaccine mandates.

CEO and Founder of PublicSq., Michael Seifert, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the app.

The app emerged from San Diego and hopes to help anti-vax folks support businesses with the same values, Seifert said.