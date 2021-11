PublicSq App releases job board of businesses looking for employees regardless of vaccination status

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The “PublicSq App” released a job board on Nov. 5 from more than 60 San Diego County businesses who are hiring employees regardless of vaccination status.

Michael Siefert, CEO of PublicSq, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the app and its offerings in detail.

PublicSq is currently only available in San Diego, but plans to expand to California.