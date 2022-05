PublicSq. hosts ‘Day for Life’ in response to the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One local company is standing up for their own values by hosting a “Day for Life”.

At this event businesses can donate a portion of their proceeds to Pregnancy centers.

Director of Public Square, Sarahgabel Seifert, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” about Corporate America’s response to the possibility of SCOTUS overturning of Roe V. Wade