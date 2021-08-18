Pulling US troops out slowly would have been better, says retired Air Force major

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Retired Special Ops U.S. Air Force, Major Glenn Ignazio, took part in the initial military planning operation to take over Afghanistan 20 years ago.

Ignazio joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the developing situation in Afghanistan on day two of the Taliban’s leadership.

Since Obama’s presidency, the U.S. had been planning to remove their troops from Afghanistan.

Ignazio expressed that pulling back slowly and watching to see how the Taliban reacts would have been a better way to bring U.S. troops home, he added.