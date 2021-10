Pumpkin Patch Fitness with Cindy Whitmarsh!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Grab a pumpkin and work out with KUSI Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh.

Try out the Pumpkin Patch Fitness at home:

Pumpkin moving toe taps Spider Hops run Throughs Wicked burpee Squat and curl Bat wings dips and kick Goblin Squat & press to alt rev lunges and twist Pumpkin over head extension, alt knee lifts Deadlift to alt S. Leg dead lifts 8. Scary sit up to alt knee reaches