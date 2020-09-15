Punch Bowl Social in Downtown, San Diego reopens to the public

Punch Bowl Social reopened its San Diego location in the Gaslamp on Monday, Sept. 14th. Punch Bowl Social offers a unique dining experience with fun, in-house activities. The restaurant was forced to close mid-March due to COVID-19. However, Punch Bowl Social adapted to county and state guidelines and is now welcoming guests back indoors. They are asking guests to make a reservation or call ahead for a table. The Punch Bowl Social staff is sanitizing the arcade games every fifteen minutes and require masks for all who step foot inside. The general manager, Brian Reis says, “We are excited to see customers again and we’ve gone above and beyond to ensure the safety of all who come to Punch Bowl.”