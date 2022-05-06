“Punt God” Matt Araiza surprises San Diego elementary school with visit





4S RANCH (KUSI) – Former San Diego State University punter, Matt Araiza, was just drafted by the Buffalo Bills.

Araiza had multiple punts over 80 yards during his collegiate career, giving him the nickname “Punt God.”

San Diego will be rooting for Araiza as he continues his career at the NFL level, and so will the students and staff at Monterey Ridge Elementary school.

Friday morning, Araiza surprised students of Monterey Ridge Elementary School in 4S Ranch with a visit to campus. Araiza was introduced during a special flag ceremony that we caught live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Araiza spoke to the young students, before he and his mother spoke with KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez.

Araiza said it was “awesome” to speak to the kids, and his mother was so excited that her son was able to provide the students with an inspiring message before he leaves for training camp next week.

It’s NFL punter Matt Araiza’s last weekend in SD before heading off to @BuffaloBills camp. The former Aztec star stopped by Monterey Ridge Elementary to surprise students and offer some words of encouragement (his mom’s a teacher there) @nfl @KUSINews @matt_araiza @PowayUnified pic.twitter.com/IstvHox1cj — ELIZABETH ALVAREZ (@ealvareznews) May 6, 2022

SOMEONE GET ME A TABLE!! https://t.co/mIr2tYt8LT — Matt (@matt_araiza) April 30, 2022