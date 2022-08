Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer held this weekend in Encinitas





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer was held this weekend in Encinitas.

KUSI’s Mark Mathis was live on the scene scoping out the pups of the day.

The event was hosted by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas. It featured dog-related vendors, rescue groups, and pet adoption agencies as well as food trucks and live music.