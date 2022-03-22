Pure Water Oceanside creates new local source of drinking water

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – The city of Oceanside Tuesday dedicated what is touted as the first operating advanced water purification facility in San Diego County, intended to create a new local source of drinking water.

Pure Water Oceanside purifies recycled water in a way its supporters describe as clean, safe, drought-proof and environmentally sound.

“Pure Water Oceanside exemplifies our commitment to innovative projects that improve the lives of the citizens who call our great city home,” Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez said. “Not only will the project safeguard against ongoing drought concerns, but it will also improve the quality and quantity of our local aquifer and reduce our reliance on imported water, ensuring clean and reliable water is available for future generations.”

The $70 million project is planned to use technologies such as ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and advanced oxidation to provide three million gallons per day — or more than 20% of Oceanside’s drinking water supply. The source of the recycled water is from the city’s San Luis Rey Water Reclamation Facility.

“On this World Water Day, we celebrate the city of Oceanside’s contribution to managing our invaluable water resources with the opening of Pure Water Oceanside,” said Cari Dale, Oceanside’s water utilities director. “Today we made history by moving one step closer to achieving the goal of greater water independence for not only our city, residents and businesses, but also the region as a whole.”

According to the city, before the project went online, Oceanside imported most of its water from the Sacramento Bay Delta and the Colorado River. This imported water is subject to rising costs, requires an enormous amount of energy to transport and is vulnerable to natural disasters and earthquakes.

Pure Water Oceanside is intended to address those challenges by diversifying the city’s water supply and reducing its reliance on imported water.

Two other water reuse projects are planned for the region: the East County Advanced Water Purification Program and Pure Water San Diego.