Purple Heart recipient & Wounded Warrior Sgt. Kevin Nguyen reflects on his service

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sgt. Kevin Nguyen is an infantryman, aspiring special forces and Airborne training soldier who is also a Purple Heart recipient and Wounded Warrior who suffered a major injury approximately 9 years ago while serving in Afghanistan.

Nguyen is a partial, lower leg amputee. He was identified approximately 8 years ago as a potential Paralympic member of the U.S. Army Marksmanship team.

Since that time, he has been representing the U.S. military as a marksman in international competition.

Sgt. Kevin Nguyen joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his career, deployments and experience as a Soldier, as well as future prospects as a U.S. Paralympic Athlete in multiple marksmanship disciplines