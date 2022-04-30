PurpleStride 5K for pancreatic cancer research to take place Saturday and Sunday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A nationwide fundraiser for pancreatic cancer research is taking place on Saturday and San Diegans can take part in the event.

PanCAN PurpleStride is a national movement that funds programs and services for pancreatic cancer patients and their families.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Miles Himmel with the “PurpleStride 5K” about their upcoming event.

“One Nation. One Goal. One Big Day.”

PurpleStride San Diego 2022

De Anza Cove / Mission Bay Park

Saturday, April 30th, 2022

7AM Registration / 8:30AM Walk

Visit their website for more information: https://secure.pancan.org/site/TR/PurpleStride/PurpleStride?pg=entry&fr_id=2372