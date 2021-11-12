Pursuit ends with arrest inside a Chula Vista church during a funeral service
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A 45-minute pursuit with San Diego Sheriff’s Deputies ends with an arrest a a church in the South Bay.
The pursuit started around 10:30 AM Thursday morning, when the subject of a felony arrest warrant, refused to stop near SR-94. Officials say the suspect took off westbound into eastern Chula Vista, weaving in and out of neighborhoods, even briefly crossing onto the SR-125 and the I-805.
About 45-minutes later, the suspect pulled his vehicle over in front of a church at Fourth Avenue and Oxford Street, got out and ran off.
Deputies ended up arresting the suspect behind the altar inside of a church in the middle of a funeral service.