Putting Coach Derek Uyeda prepares his players for Day 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Day 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course is underway.

The world’s best players are still playing two different courses.

Putting Coach Derek Uyeda is pleased with his player’s performances on day one, and was with on the putting green with one of them, San Diego native Xander Schauffele, before he teed off on the South Course.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner spoke with Uyeda about what he will be looking for on day two, and even shared a tip for all the golfers in the audience to lower their personal scores.