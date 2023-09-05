Quadruple vaccinated President Joe Biden will again be masking indoors and around people

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – Quadruple vaccinated First Lady Jill Biden tested positive on Monday and is reportedly experiencing “mild symptoms.”

President Joe Biden tested negative, but the White House announced Tuesday that he has again started to wear a mask indoors.

During Tuesday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre explained, “as far as the steps he (Joe Biden) is taking, the president was with the First Lady yesterday. He will be masking while indoors and around people. In alignment with CDC guidance, as has been the practice of the past, the president will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors and while outside as well.”

