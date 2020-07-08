Qualcomm encourages small businesses to apply for up to $25,000 in tech support

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you’re a small business that’s struggling to get through the pandemic, tech giant Qualcomm is here to help.

Currently, Qualcomm is accepting applications that would provide equipment and technical support valued up to $25,000, but you don’t have much longer to apply.

Qualcomm’s Vice President of Global Product Marketing, Don McGuire, joined KUSI News to explain the program and why you should sign up.

For more information, click here.