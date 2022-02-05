Quarrel on El Cerrito roadside leads to gunfire

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An argument between two pedestrians on an El Cerrito- area roadside escalated Friday into a shooting that damaged an unoccupied car but caused no known injuries.

The gunfire in the 5400 block of El Cajon Boulevard erupted about 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the shooting, both of the pedestrians — described only as male — ran off, SDPD Officer David O’Brien said. One of them got into a white Dodge sedan and sped away as the other continued out of the area on foot.

The gunfire left at least one bullet hole in a parked vehicle, O’Brien said. There was no immediate evidence that anyone was injured, he said.

Both the shooter and the victim remained at large in the mid- afternoon, according to police.