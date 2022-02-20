Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID, experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms





BUCKINGHAM PALACE (KUSI) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19.

Buckingham Palace announced Sunday morning that the 95-year-old sovereign is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.

The palace also said she will continue light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming weeks.

UK media have said that the queen is fully vaccinated.

Buckingham Palace officials added “she will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines.”

The queen was not the only person to test positive.

Sources have said that a number of people at Windsor Castle have also been diagnosed.