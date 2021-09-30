R.B. resident addresses the owner of house where SVP potentially could be

RANCHO BERNARDO (KUSI) – Rancho Bernardo residents fighting the placement of sexually violent predator Douglas Badger in their area have been appealing to the owner of the proposed home.

Kimberly Koll, Rancho Bernardo Resident, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to reflect on the past week of fighting the placement.

Koll described her community fighting the placement from the previous Wednesday, when they discovered that Badger was being recommended for placement in Rancho Bernardo.

Since then they have not stopped fighting this placement, Koll emphasized.