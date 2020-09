Rabbi of the Chabad at La Costa previews the kick off of Rosh Hashanah 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday at sunset, the Jewish Holiday Rosh Hashanah begins and kicks off the High Holy days.

Director of the Chabad at La Costa, Rabbi Yeruchem Eilfort, discussed the upcoming start of Rosh Hashanah 2020 on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.