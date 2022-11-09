Rabil Overnight aims to grow the sport of lacrosse on the West Coast

(CHULA VISTA) – Rabil Overnight and Unleashed Overnight by Paul Rabil and Charlotte North is a four day overnight lacrosse camp that helps the youth improve their skills and learn more about the game of lacrosse. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with both athletes at the Chula Vista Elite Athletes Training Facility and asked them both about the importance of hosting a camp like this, on the West Coast. One-hundred youth lacrosse players from across the country participated and learned lacrosse skills from the best of the best.

McKinnon also spoke with Charlotte North who touched on the Women’s side of things and discussed how much the sport has grown. North also discusses her professional lacrosse career and how she hopes to inspire young girls to be the best player they can.