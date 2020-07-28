Radio host Jason Rantz shares a first hand perspective of extreme violence at Seattle riots

SEATTLE (KUSI) – Seattle police retreated to a precinct early Sunday, just hours after declaring a riot during large demonstrations in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood near where weeks earlier people had set up an “occupied protest zone” that stretched for several blocks.

Some demonstrators lingered after officers filed into the department’s East Precinct around 1 a.m., but most cleared out a short time later, according to video posted online.

Authorities said rocks, bottles, fireworks and mortars were thrown at officers as they attempted to clear the area using flash bangs and pepper spray over the course of several hours stretching into Saturday night.

Seattle police Chief Carmen Best called for peace at a late-night news conference, and told reporters she hadn’t seen U.S. agents the Trump administration dispatched to the city at Saturday’s protest.

Police say 45 people were arrested during the protest and 21 officers were injured.

Thousands of protesters had initially gathered peacefully near downtown Seattle on Saturday in a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators in Portland, Oregon.

Seattle radio host on AM 770 KTTH, Jason Rantz, joined Good Morning San Diego to describe how the demonstrations turned to violence and vandalism.

According Jason Rantz’s Facebook, he is described as “Seattle’s leading conservative commentator.”