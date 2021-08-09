Radio host, leading recall candidate Larry Elder speaks at San Diego Co. GOP event

MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – ​Hundreds turned out to a San Diego County Republican event on Monday featuring conservative talk show host Larry Elder. Elder appears to be leading the pack of GOP candidates in next month’s recall election. He was greeted with a standing ovation at the Town and Country Hotel and began by promising to push the status quo in Sacramento.

“I can stop a lot of bad stuff from happening at the very least,” Elder said. “I can also declare a statewide emergency on homelessness, on water, on power.”

Elder tackled a number of touchy topics including systemic racism, California’s drought, and the homelessness crisis.

“Homelessness, come on? This country has never been more wealthy and we can’t figure this out?” Elder said, criticizing what he calls a failed approach by lawmakers to prioritize housing first and not addressing the underlying issues. “Many have mental illness and substance abuse they need to be treated and cared for. We have to invest in low-cost housing, so they have somewhere to go. We cannot tolerate having people pitching tents and sleeping on sidewalks. That’s not going to be tolerated.”

Supporters like Joni Wilson and her friend Rosemary said they lost everything during the pandemic, and they blame Gov. Gavin Newsom’s polices.

“Things have got to change. The pendulum has got to swing in the great state of California,” Rosemary said. “I moved here because I thought it was a great state, and it was when I moved here in 1967 but we’re going to fix that. We’re going to recall Newsom and we’re going to have a new governor!”

For longtime supporters of the recall election like Mike Netter, Co-Founder of the recall effort, residents of all political stripes are ready for change, he said.

“It’s amazing, really. Nobody thought it would be done but people have stepped forward. 2.1 million Californians have held Gavin Newsom accountable for his bad policies in California,” Netter said.

A recent poll from the first week of August showed that over half of Californians would vote to recall Newsom if the election was held today. Elder did not mention Newsom by name once during Monday’s speech.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards is live in Mission Valley with more information.