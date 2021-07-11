Radio Host Mike Slater on CDC’s updated school mask guidelines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CDC recently changed their guidelines regarding schools and masks, stating that teachers and children who are vaccinated do not need to wear masks at school, while unvaccinated teachers and students do still need to wear masks.

California has elected to continue the mask mandate while indoors at schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Mike Slater, AM 760 Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss his thoughts on the latest CDC guidelines.

Under no circumstances, Slater said, would he put a mask on his children to go to school.