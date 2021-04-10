Radio show ‘Color Me Country’ spotlights country artists of color

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rissi Palmer grew up listening to a wide array of music in her household, making her feel at home whether it’s R&B music or country, where she calls herself a “Southern Soul.”

Palmer has garnered a number of accolades, having performed at the White House, Lincoln Center, and the Grand Old Opry.

In the summer of 2020, she launched her radio show, “Color Me Country” in which she highlights artists of colors that are largely underrepresented in mainstream country music.

Listeners will delight in the deep and funny conversations with both established and new artists.

Episodes are released every other week.

