Rady Children’s and Safe Kids San Diego to release the Safe Kids Report to the community





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 3-year report, Safe Kids Report, has important information on injuries that occurred in San Diego County from 2019-2021.

The leading cause of hospitalization in kids under 18 was second-story falls followed by poisoning.

The leading cause of death was drowning in backyard pools.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Matthew Derkrikorian, R.N., Trauma Program Manager at Rady’s Children, about their virtual event on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9:30 a.m. to learn more about the most common injuries impacting kids under 18 in San Diego County.

https://www.rchsd.org/documents/2022/02/safe-kids-san-diego-invite-unintentional-injuries-in-san-diego-a-report-to-the-community.pdf/