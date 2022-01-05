Rady Children’s Hospital advises against visiting urgent care for COVID test, mild symptoms

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County now has the second-highest number of COVID hospitalizations in California, running behind Riverside County by just one count.

Rady Children’s Hospital here in San Diego has begun asking patients to not visit urgent care centers for COVID-19 tests if you have mild symptoms.

Scott Herskovitz, MD, ER Doctor from Rady Children’s Hospital, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what Rady Children’s Hospital would like parents to know.