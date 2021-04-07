Rady Children’s Hospital brings awareness to Child Abuse Prevention month

Hundreds of pinwheels were being set up outside of Rady Children’s Hospital Tuesday morning to remember victims of child abuse as part of Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month. In San Diego alone there were 4,383 victims of abuse or neglect in 2020. Each pinwheel represents ten children that were reported as part of abuse or neglect.

According to experts, reports were down last year because of COVID and schools not being in session. They are also seeing lower reports due to tele-health visits as opposed to in person visits. Rady Pediatrician Shalon Nienow says it is up to the community to report cases if they see them occurring. Nienow adds that parents are under extra stress so it is important for communities to come together and help one another out.

April is Child Abuse Preventuon month. @radychildrens is putting pinwheels up to bring awareness. There were 4,383 victims of abuse of neglect in San Diego last year. @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/aJTMpnggmm — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) April 6, 2021