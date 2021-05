Rady Children’s Hospital celebrates Nurses Week

National Nurse’s Week runs May 6th through the 12th. Rady Children’s Hospital is celebrating it’s 1,800 nurses as part of the week long celebration. They have been giving out socks and making each day themed. Thursday was Disney day and Friday super hero day. For the nurses at Rady Children’s Hospital they enjoy the camaraderie and enjoy being a part of the nursing field. This week means they get to honor and recognize one another.