Rady Children’s Hospital doctor explains how to properly wear a face covering

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s no longer a matter of choice. If you’re leaving your house in San Diego County, you’re required to cover your face.

Dr. Joelle Donofrio Odmann works in the emergency room of Rady Children’s Hospital and she’s an associate medical director for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

She said any kind of face covering can help to stop the spread of the airborne droplets that spread the COVID-19 virus. She said the mask must fit snugly and cover the entire nose and mouth area.

The material also is important. If you hold it up to the light, you should not be able to see through it. Dense material does a better job of filtering the micro droplets out.

If you have to adjust the mask, avoid touching the face area, because you’ll contaminate the mask with whatever you’ve touched with your fingers.

Donofrio-Odmann said if you must adjust the mask, you should tug or lift the ties or the strings.

The new order by the San Diego County Health Department covers adults and children over the age of 2.

Patterns for homemade masks also come in children’s’ sizes, to fit smaller faces. Just like shoes, which children don’t always like, Donofrio-Odmann said face coverings for children can also be made colorful and fun.

She said people should remember that wearing a mask protects a person’s heath as well as the health of others.

“I don’t think it’s a big thing to ask. I think when you put it on in the morning, it’s an act of love for everyone else,” she said.