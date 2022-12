Rady Children’s Hospital kicks off Light the Way Parade of Lights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- Families, first responders and faithful donors to Rady Children’s Hospital came together tonight to spread some Christmas cheer.

Every year, first responders light up their emergency response vehicles in a parade for the residents of Rady Children’s Hospital.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live at Rady Children’s where the sirens were a sign of Christmas cheer.