Rady Children’s Hospital sees an increase in children falling out of second story windows

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With COVID and more children at home we are seeing a significant increase in number of children falling out of second story windows.

Matt Derkrikorian is a registered trauma nurse at Rady Children’s now overseeing the trauma program at Rady Children’s.

Rady Children’s ER has seen about a dozen or so cases of second story/window falls between March and April, which is unusually high.

Derkrikorian said this is due to the recent warn weather we have seen in San Diego.

Some safety advice from Rady Children’s:

• Window screens will not stop a child from falling, so opening windows from the top is safer than opening from the bottom.

• Window covering choices matter – dangling cords are choking hazards, strangulation hazards, can pull the window covering down onto the child, and/or can be used to reach an open window. Be sure to shorten or replace cords.

• Window stops/guards are inexpensive and easy to install, and allow air flow – a quick and easy way to prevent window falls!

• Don’t have couches, bookshelves, chairs, or other climbable items near windows – this frequently is a contributing factor.