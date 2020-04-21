Rady Children’s Hospital sees drop in patients





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rady Children’s Hospital is seeing drop in pediatric patients coming in to see their doctors.

There’s a fear among parent that Rady Children’s isn’t safe, according to Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Gail Knight.

Knight says the ER is safe, the hospital is safe and they even offer telemedicine.

Thanks to the Hospital’s screening protocols, which sends anyone with symptoms home, Rady Children’s facilities are as safe or safer than any other place you may visit during this time, such as going to the grocery store.

Rady Children’s implemented precautions early and effectively, like screening all visitors and staff before they enter Rady Children’s facilities, using PPE, reinforcing hand hygiene, and have maintained the safety and health of patients, visitors and staff.

Many services were quickly transitioned to telemedicine or video visits. There was a more than 4,000 percent increase in telemedicine appointments between the end of March and beginning of April, according to Knight.

For more information about telemedicine and anything related to COVID-19 and kids, visit rchsd.org