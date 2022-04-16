Rady Children’s Point Loma Garden Walk offers a botanical stroll for charity





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Point Loma Garden Walk allows you to tour eight unique garden homes to benefit the Craniofacial Department at Rady Children’s Hospital.

Kathleen Colbert from Point Loma Dana Unit Auxiliary at Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the details of the gardens.

Among the eight different types of gardens is the award-winning best residential garden, xeriscape, even a 256-palm garden.

Purchase tickets for $30 at All Souls’ Episcopal Church or online at www.pointlomagardenwalk.com.