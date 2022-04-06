Rady Children’s to honor donors who have helped change lives

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A special celebration to kick off National Donate Life Month will take place on Wednesday.

From January of 2020 until last month, surgeons at the Hospital performed 11 kidney transplants from a living donor to a Rady Children’s patient. In February, the hospital performed a record 6 transplants.

Those patients will be on hand to thank their donors during a special ceremony.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was out at Rady Children’s Hospital for Living Donor Day to talk more on the event and why it is so important.