Rady Shell 2023 summer season to feature Patti LaBelle, Van Morrison, Jethro Tull and more





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Rady Shell 2023 summer season will feature Van Morrison, Jethro Tull, Buddy Guy, Patti LaBelle, and more.

The San Diego Symphony’s $85 million open air venue is considered one of the prettiest venues in California.

VP of Marketing and Communications Craig Hall for the San Diego Symphony joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss this summer’s lineup.