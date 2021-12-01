The Rady Shell is kicking off the holiday season with series of live events





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Wednesday, KUSI’s Allie Wagner was getting details on the Rady Shell’s kick-off to the holiday season with a series of festive concerts.

The exciting holiday lineup with concerts at The Rady Shell includes two movies and San Diego’s favorite holiday tradition, Noel Noel.

This marks the first time the San Diego Symphony will be holding its holiday programming outdoors at their new, waterfront venue.

All holiday concerts will begin at 5 pm. Ticket prices range from $25-$95 and are available for purchase at TheShell.org.

Checking out the @theshellsd this morning!! The @SanDiegoSymph will be having 5 different concerts. Noel Noel, plus a Muppets Christmas Carol and Frozen!! Such a beautiful venue!! @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/xP9zLIQJgN — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) December 1, 2021