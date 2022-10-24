Rail service between Oceanside and San Diego scheduled to resume

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Service between Oceanside and San Diego on the local segment of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor was scheduled to resume Monday, following weekend maintenance and infrastructure improvements.

Passengers should note that trains may be delayed up to fifteen minutes on Monday.

Weekend closures like the one ended Monday, known as Absolute Work Windows, provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely and unimpeded on and along the rail line to perform improvements and maintenance work.

The closure affected rail services operating on the San Diego segment of the LOSSAN, including North County Transit District and the freight carrier BNSF.

During the closure, San Diego Association of Governments crews distributed and graded ballast rocks along the El Portal undercrossing bridge in Encinitas. This operation was done to install regulatory-compliant walkways for railroad personnel on both sides of the bridge.

NCTD and other agencies worked on separate routine construction along other stretches of the LOSSAN corridor.

Coastal rail service remains suspended north of the North County Transit District service area. Metrolink suspended Orange County Line and Inland Empire-Orange County Line service south of the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains will not operate between Irvine and San Diego.