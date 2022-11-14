National railroad strike delayed once again





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The threat of a freight railroad strike has been avoided once again… At least for now.

The third-largest railroad union in the U.S. was preparing to strike as soon as Nov. 20, which would shut down America’s major freight railroads because all other rail unions would honor the picket lines.

But all four major railroad unions announced that they’ve agreed to coordinate the date on which they could potentially strike, and that would be early December.

Thirty percent of America’s freight moves by rail, so a shutdown could cause more economic problems for the U.S.