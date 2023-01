Rain brings pothole epidemic to San Diego roads

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego roads have long been in need of repairs, county-wide.

The issue becomes exaggerated when it rains. After back-to-back storms in San Diego, an epidemic of potholes has brought a litany of headaches to drivers in the county.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live at Balboa Ave. in Kearny Mesa where the potholes were causing people to swerve on the road.