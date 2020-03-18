Rain continues throughout San Diego County, snow likely in mountains

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A chance of rain showers will continue Wednesday throughout San Diego County and snow could fall in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

A low-pressure system currently off the coast of northern Baja California will move inland Wednesday, then a second low-pressure system will linger over California and Nevada into Thursday, forecasters said.

These conditions will bring a drop in temperatures, a chance of rain showers through Friday morning and a chance of snow in the county mountains.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 11 p.m. Thursday in the mountain communities above 4,500 feet.

Snow levels will be around 3,500 feet Wednesday morning, then rise to about 4,500 feet on Thursday morning.

Mountain areas above 5,000 feet are expected to get between 2-6 inches of snow through Friday.

NWS officials warned that motorists should use caution while driving because the snow could limit visibility and make roads slippery.

Rainfall totals through Friday are expected to reach a half-inch in coastal areas, seven-tenths of an inch in the inland valleys, 1.5 inches in the mountains and two-tenths of an inch in the deserts.

The chance of measurable precipitation is 50% Wednesday in coastal areas, the inland valleys and the deserts, while the mountains have a 70% chance.

High temperatures Wednesday could reach 62 degrees near the coast, 62 in the western valleys, 54 near the foothills, 47 in the mountains and 61 in the deserts.

Dry weather is expected on Friday and Saturday, but another low- pressure system is expected to arrive on Sunday and bring rain into Monday, forecasters said.