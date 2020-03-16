Rain expected in San Diego County through Thursday, snow possible in mountains

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A storm system off the coast of northern California will make its way into the region Monday, bringing a chance of rain throughout San Diego County along with the possibility of snow in the mountains.

There is a slight chance of rain Monday morning, but rain is not expected to begin dropping in most areas until Monday afternoon, forecasters said. A chance of rain will continue throughout the county until Thursday evening.

Rainfall totals through Thursday evening are expected to reach 1 inch in coastal and inland valley areas, while 1.5 inches are expected in the mountains and the deserts could get about two-tenths of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday in mountain areas above 5,000 feet.

Snow levels will be around 5,000 feet Monday morning, then drop to about 4,500 feet Tuesday morning and 4,000 feet Wednesday morning.

Mountain areas could get between 3-6 inches of snow through Thursday, forecasters said.

NWS officials advised motorists to use caution while driving because the snow could limit visibility and make roads slippery.

High temperatures Monday could reach 63 degrees near the coast, 61 in the western valleys, 58 near the foothills, 56 in the mountains and 75 in the deserts.